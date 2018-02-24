Here’s why Eilat, a luxury beach town in Israel, should be your next holiday destination

Planning your next beach holiday getaway? Head to Eilat! The resort town of Eilat in south of Israel is situated along the turquoise waters of the Red Sea. It is home to some of the world’s most spectacular coral reefs offering breathtaking views for water sports coupled with pristine beaches, bustling nightlife and desert landscapes.

Eilat averages 360 sunny days a year and offers a wide range of accommodations, from hostels and luxury hotels to Bedouin hospitality. Here are some reasons why Eilat should be on top of your list:

- Get up close and swim with the friendly dolphins at Dolphin Reef where you can enjoy the company of bottle nosed dolphins along with a gorgeous view of tropical fish and beautiful coral of the Red Sea.

- Marine life enthusiasts must visit the Coral World Underwater Observatory, the biggest public aquarium in the Middle East located along the Eilat shores and check out the shark pool, the latest addition to the observatory. It also has aquaria, a museum, simulation rides and turtle and stingray tanks.

- Head to the Coral Beach and dive in the Red Sea, rated as one of the best diving spots in the world. If you are the adventurous kind, opt for the 24 km Satil Wreck diving at the Village Beach.

- Visit Timna Park to the north of Eilat, home to the world’s first copper mine or hike up the beautiful Red Canyon.

- Go shopping in Eilat and pick up the best brands and products at tax free rates. Yes, you read it right, in Eilat most items are sold without value added tax.

- The Negev Desert although dry and arid, is home to a burgeoning wine route located between the city of Be’er Sheva and the hilltop town of Mitzpe Ramon. The wineries offer tourists accommodation along with an opportunity to experience wine, cheese and olive-oil making.

- Explore the Arava Desert for spectacular desert scenery and the world famous Negev region with craters, towns and historic sites.

- When in a beach town, water sports is a given and one cannot escape the pristine corals observed during snorkeling and scuba diving. Windsurfing, kite surfing, water skiing, stand-up paddle boarding and parasailing are other activities offered in Eilat.

