Himachal sees tourist influx due to snowfall, new year celebrations

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 14:45 IST

After recent snowfall in several places in Himachal Pradesh, people from various parts of the country especially from neighbouring Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh are thronging its tourist hotspots to usher in the New Year. Most hotels in major tourist areas including Shimla, Manali, Dalhousie and Kufri were fully booked from Christmas till December 27 and they are also expected to be totally occupied from December 31 till January 3, said Mohinder Seth, president of an association of Himachal Pradesh tourism industry stakeholders.

Seth said the state government allowed the entry of tourists in July after an over three-month ban due to the pandemic, but the tourist hotspots of the hill state have witnessed the highest number of tourists on Christmas. Meanwhile, the police has divided Shimla city into seven sectors for security and eight sectors for traffic purposes to control the crowds of tourists on New Year, Shimla Superintendent of Police Mohit Chawla said. A strict vigil will also be kept on the tourists through CCTV cameras and drones, he added. In Manali in Kullu district, the Atal Tunnel has become the biggest charm for tourists since its opening in October. The Mall Road of Manali is abuzz with tourists and the local shops are doing brisk business.

The increase in the influx of tourists after recent snowfall on December 27 has brought cheer to the people associated with the state’s tourism industry.

President of Travel Agent Association of Himachal Pradesh Budhi Prakash Thakur told PTI that after a dull response in October and November, the influx of tourists has increased recently. “If the government gives a little bit more attention towards infrastructure development and better air connectivity, tourism in Manali will reach a higher level,” he said. The entire hospitality industry in Manali was shut for almost eight months due to the pandemic and has gained momentum in December. As per government-owned Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) officials, almost all their properties are running on 100 per cent occupancy which is a remarkable feat amid the current COVID pandemic situation.

With the onset of New Year accompanied by heavy snowfall, the tourist influx to Dalhousie hill station in Chamba district has increased considerably. There is around 65 percent occupancy in hotels and other tourist-related establishments operating in this area, said Manoj Chadda, Chief Patron, Federation of Hotels and Restaurants Association Dalhousie. He, however, said the heavy snowfall in this region has become an obstacle to vehicular traffic at many points, thereby reducing the number of tourists in the area.

HPTDC Dalhousie-Chamba tourist circuit manager Vikas Datta said tourism occupancy in HPTDC hotels is hundred percent and tourists from different parts of the country are enjoying the snowfall in Khajjiar and Dalhousie.

Khajjiar recently experienced over 30 cms snowfall.

