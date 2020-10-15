e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Travel / Jammu-Srinagar Highway shut for maintenance till November, J&K Traffic Police prohibits vehicular movement

Jammu-Srinagar Highway shut for maintenance till November, J&K Traffic Police prohibits vehicular movement

On every Friday starting from October 16 to November 30, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway will remain closed for maintenance work as per an advisory issued by Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police

travel Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 11:34 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
Asian News International | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India]
Jammu-Srinagar Highway to remain shut on Fridays for maintenance
Jammu-Srinagar Highway to remain shut on Fridays for maintenance(Twitter/JammuKashmir5)
         

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway will remain closed for maintenance work on Friday until the end of November.

The vehicular movement has been prohibited on every Friday starting from October 16 to November 30, said Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police.

“No vehicular movement shall be allowed on National Highway-44 every Friday starting from October 16 to November 30,” stated the plan and advisory issued by Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police.

“Routine advisories with regard to Traffic movement other than Fridays shall be issued on daily basis,” it added.

The department has advised people not to undertake a journey on the highway on these days.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Nepal PM Oli sends a quiet message to India with a change in his cabinet
Nepal PM Oli sends a quiet message to India with a change in his cabinet
Per capita GDP increased by 30%: Officials on criticism over IMF report
Per capita GDP increased by 30%: Officials on criticism over IMF report
Kerala gold smuggling accused have links with Dawood Ibrahim’s gang: NIA
Kerala gold smuggling accused have links with Dawood Ibrahim’s gang: NIA
‘Congress’ game plan won’t work this time’: HD Kumaraswamy attacks former ally
‘Congress’ game plan won’t work this time’: HD Kumaraswamy attacks former ally
BJP laps up ‘Bhookhe Nange’ slur to make MP polls Chauhan vs Nath battle
BJP laps up ‘Bhookhe Nange’ slur to make MP polls Chauhan vs Nath battle
Mumbai records decade’s highest 24-hour October rain, 2nd highest monthly rain in 10 years
Mumbai records decade’s highest 24-hour October rain, 2nd highest monthly rain in 10 years
IPL 2020: Dhawan provides important update on Iyer’s shoulder injury
IPL 2020: Dhawan provides important update on Iyer’s shoulder injury
Govt’s storage plan for Covid-19 vaccine; schools, cinemas reopen today
Govt’s storage plan for Covid-19 vaccine; schools, cinemas reopen today
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallySushant Singh RajputBigg Boss 14Covid-19 casesLadakh stand-offIPL 2020 Live Score, DC vs RR

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Travel

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In