e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 19, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Travel / Kerala tourism eyes robust growth in domestic tourist footfalls in 2020

Kerala tourism eyes robust growth in domestic tourist footfalls in 2020

Kerala is eyeing a robust growth in domestic tourist arrivals in 2020 as it undertakes a slew of initiatives, including ‘Tourism Trade Meets’ in ten cities in the country, to make the state a 365-day destination.

travel Updated: Feb 19, 2020 14:20 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
In a bid to make tourism a sustainable enterprise, Kerala has also introduced the concept of village life experience under the responsible tourism mission.
In a bid to make tourism a sustainable enterprise, Kerala has also introduced the concept of village life experience under the responsible tourism mission.(Unsplash)
         

Kerala is eyeing a robust growth in domestic tourist arrivals in 2020 as it undertakes a slew of initiatives, including ‘Tourism Trade Meets’ in ten cities in the country, to make the state a 365-day destination.

In the first nine months of 2019, the state witnessed 1.32 crore domestic tourist arrivals. Kerala has commenced the second phase of national partnership meets in January which will go on till March, Kerala Tourism said in a statement.

The increase in domestic tourist footfalls is a firm reiteration of the fact that the powerful promotional campaigns connected with the people instantly, Tourism Secretary Rani George said.

“Travellers from across India will find the state not only heritage-rich and enchanting but also a welcoming destination, especially with Vishu, Thrissur Pooram, and a host of other festivals lined up,” she added.

Kerala has added an array of new and exciting products and experiences that are tailor-made for the domestic traveller and would also make the state a 365-day destination, Tourism Director P Bala Kiran said.

In a bid to make tourism a sustainable enterprise, Kerala has also introduced the concept of village life experience under the responsible tourism mission, the statement said.

The customised experiences include serene backwater cruises, calm boat rides, thrilling canoe cruises, and silent walks through lush greenery and paddy fields, it added.

The state has taken other initiatives such as Muziris Heritage Project, Kochi-Muziris Biennale and Spice Route Project to hard sell the state as a preferred tourist destination.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
‘Protest will continue’, say protesters as mediators reach Shaheen Bagh
‘Protest will continue’, say protesters as mediators reach Shaheen Bagh
Arvind Kejriwal to meet Amit Shah at home soon. It is their first meeting
Arvind Kejriwal to meet Amit Shah at home soon. It is their first meeting
Mamata Banerjee pays tribute to Tapas Paul, says ‘Centre’s pressure claimed so many lives’
Mamata Banerjee pays tribute to Tapas Paul, says ‘Centre’s pressure claimed so many lives’
At PM-led meet to select new CIC and CVC, Congress raises objection
At PM-led meet to select new CIC and CVC, Congress raises objection
Ready to shell out a lakh for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip?
Ready to shell out a lakh for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip?
Sourav Ganguly reacts to world’s largest cricket stadium in Motera
Sourav Ganguly reacts to world’s largest cricket stadium in Motera
Toyota gives a hint at its new B SUV ahead of global debut
Toyota gives a hint at its new B SUV ahead of global debut
‘To intimidate and forcefully convert someone is a sin’: Rajnath Singh
‘To intimidate and forcefully convert someone is a sin’: Rajnath Singh
trending topics
Dawood IbrahimDeepika PadukoneUP Budget 2020RSMSSB Patwari RecruitmentMumbai Chemical Factory FireRajnath SinghVirat KohliSachin TendulkarUPPSC PCS prelims Result

don't miss

latest news

india news

Travel