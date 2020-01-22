Kerala Tourism to hold tourism trade meets in ten Indian cities

travel

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 14:07 IST

Kerala Tourism will hold tourism trade meets in ten Indian cities to encourage people to visit the state in greater numbers.

Speaking to ANI, P Muraleedharan, Deputy Director, Kerala Tourism, said the meet coincides with the festival season and would provide opportunities for tourism industry players in Kerala.

“The 11th edition of the Kerala Travel Mart (KTM) will commence on September 24, 2020,” Muraleedharan told ANI.

He said domestic tourist arrivals in Kerala in 2019 saw an overall increase compared to last year.

Muraleedharan said that after successful completion of the first phase of its domestic marketing campaign, Kerala Tourism will kick off the second phase with a string of partnerships organized by ten Indian cities.

The event will be held on January 23 in Visakhapatnam. It will he held in Kolkata on January 28, in Guwahati on January 30, in Amritsar on February 11, in Chandigarh on February 13, in Delhi on February 23, in Jaipur February 20, in Bengaluru on March 3 and in Chennai on March 5, 2020.

Kerala Tourism Secretary Rani George said the increase in domestic tourist footfalls was a reiteration of the fact that powerful promotional campaigns connect with people instantly.

“Travelers from across India will find the state not only heritage-rich and enchanting but also a welcoming destination, especially with Vishu, Thrissur Pooram and a host of other festivals lined up,” she said.

Satarupa Datta, an Assistant Director with the Tourism Ministry, said the mart was a grand occasion for art lovers to get acquainted with some of the best and most talented artists in India and also enjoy the magical performances of Odissi, Kathak, Bharatanatyam, Manipuri, Mohiniyattam, Chhau, and Kuchipudi.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter