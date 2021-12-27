Philippines extends UK travel ban amid new virus strain

travel

In a bid to prevent the entry of new coronavirus strain in the country, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday extended the ban on all flights from the United Kingdom for two more weeks, reported Manila Times.

The Philippine government had suspended flights from the UK due to the detection of a new coronavirus variant on December 24 in the UK.

The travel ban will enforce restrictions on the movement of people coming from the UK and flights will not be allowed until the second week of January in the Philippines, reported Manila Times.

The new strain of coronavirus first found in the UK has caused a stir as it is reported to be more transmissible than other SARS-CoV-2 variants.

Following the arrival of the new strain, several countries introduced new travel restrictions.

Duterte approved the recommendation of Presidential spokesman Harry Roque Jr to extend the ban during his meeting with members of his cabinet on Saturday, reported Manila Times.

President also approved the recommendation of the Department of Health to quarantine travellers coming from countries that have recorded cases of the new coronavirus strain which include Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia, added Manila Times.

World Health Organisation (WHO) informed that the new strain of the virus has been detected in eight European countries and advised the countries to boost the protective measures like distancing/masks/staying in core support bubbles.

