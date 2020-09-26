e-paper
Renovations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus station to be disabled friendly with separate arrival and departure

Renovations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus station to be disabled friendly with separate arrival and departure

A redevelopment project is being taken up at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Railway Station in Mumbai and on completion, it will have separate arrival and departure and be disabled-friendly.

Sep 26, 2020
Asian News International | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Mumbai [Maharashtra]
“It will include segregation of arrival and departure, divyang friendly station, better level of services for passengers, energy-efficient building and restoring the heritage site as per its 1930 levels.”
A redevelopment project is being taken up at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Railway Station in Mumbai and on completion, it will have separate arrival and departure and be disabled-friendly, said the Union Railway Ministry on Friday.

“The redevelopment plan encapsulates integration of various modes to make this railway station a multimodal transport hub. It will include segregation of arrival and departure, divyang friendly station, better level of services for passengers, energy-efficient building and restoring the heritage site as per its 1930 levels,” it stated.

While the total real estate built-up area is 25 lakh square feet, the construction period is of four years. The cost of the CSMT project is around Rs 1,642 crore. The railway station will function like a ‘city centre rail mall’ and in addition to transportation needs, daily needs will also be fulfilled to avoid unnecessary travel within the city.

“Upon redevelopment, the railway station will provide multiple access points to passengers for easy commute and direct linkage between suburban railway, harbour line, long-distance, metro rail and commercial development,” it said.

With this, the congestion shall be reduced and efforts shall also be made to integrate last-mile connectivity.

A pre-bid meeting was held in this regard and was attended by around 43 prospective bidders including the Adani Group, Tata Projects Ltd., Eldeco, GMR Group, among others.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

