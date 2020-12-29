Dreaming of a white Christmas? Take cue from these celebrities setting travel goals with their holidays

‘Tis the season to be jolly and celebrate, and that’s what most lucky souls are doing during this Christmas break. And with the unprecedented freezing temperatures that have overtaken North India and the chilly winds sweeping through the region, most of us sign would prefer signing up for a beach vacation.

But celebrities are known to not joint the norm, and have headed straight for the mountains. Don’t take our word for it, these celebrities and their social media posts give you the real feel of what a winter should be about.

What could a girl want for Christmas? Well if you are Priyanka Chopra Jonas, it is your very own, snowmobile or rather ‘Bat-mobile’ as she prefers to call it, delivered by Santa himself. Nick Jonas keeps it playful over the holidays by giving a mean machine and tubing down Mammoth Mountain in California. The couple even dressed in matching gear for a photo op.

Not hard to guess where Saif and Kareena are for the New Year’s Gstaad in Switzerland of course. The ski resort has been their place of choice to ring in the New Year over the years, and this time was no different. Baby Taimur also got a snowmobile and Karisma Kapoor was spotted digging into fondue for lunch.

Anushka Sharma is somewhere in winter wonderland watching the snowfall from her window. Varun Dhawan, too, is nestled in snow cheating on his diet with cake.

Kriti Sanon was with her younger sibling in the Swiss Alps for Christmas!!

Where are you planning to head for this holiday season?

