This is the country which receives the maximum number of Indian tourists

Bangladesh receives a majority of its international tourists from India and the two countries can share data and information in a bid to boost the sector, a Bangladeshi minister said here on Friday.

India and Bangladesh are well connected through rail, road, river and air and have taken further measures to improve it, Bangladesh Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Shahjahan Kamal said, adding that the two countries are now enjoying the strongest bilateral relationship.

Terming the relationship between people of India, especially, of West Bengal and Bangladesh “historical”, he said that many people from West Bengal have their ancestorial houses in Bangladesh and feel nostalgic while visiting the country.

Keeping this reality in mind, both the countries have taken many initiatives for increasing connectivity between them, Bangladesh Kamal said at the inauguration of the 30th Travel and Tourism Fair in Kolkata.

Our government is doing everything possible in ensuring the best facilities to the tourists, he added.

