e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 10, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Travel / Travel Agents’ Federation to come up with guidelines on visiting domestic, international destinations

Travel Agents’ Federation to come up with guidelines on visiting domestic, international destinations

The Travel Agents’ Federation of India (TAFI) will soon come up with guidelines on visiting tourist destinations in India and abroad, its eastern region head Anil Punjabi said.

travel Updated: May 10, 2020 16:02 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Kabir Bhandari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Kabir Bhandari
Press Trust of India
Air travel nosedived towards the end of the 2019-20 fiscal following the outbreak of COVID-19.
Air travel nosedived towards the end of the 2019-20 fiscal following the outbreak of COVID-19.(Unsplash)
         

The Travel Agents’ Federation of India (TAFI) will soon come up with guidelines on visiting tourist destinations in India and abroad, its eastern region head Anil Punjabi said.

He, however, said doubts remain about any significant tourist movement before the end of this year in the wake of the pandemic.

Punjabi said TAFI officials will provide a comprehensive picture to potential travellers about the situation in the different states of the country and places outside India.

He said though air travel nosedived towards the end of the 2019-20 fiscal following the outbreak of COVID-19, the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport here witnessed a modest rise in passenger traffic durimg the year.

Passenger traffic at the airport was around 2.2 crore in 2019-20, which is 2 lakh more than the figure in the previous fiscal, sources said.

With several airlines ramping up presence in the region, domestic and international departures in 2019-20 stood at 1.7 lakh at the NSCBI Airport, an increase of around 4,750 over the previous fiscal, they said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency without modifications to the text)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
PM Modi to review India’s two pronged Covid strategy with CMs tomorrow
PM Modi to review India’s two pronged Covid strategy with CMs tomorrow
Ajit Doval showers praise on Kashmir forces for Riyaz Naikoo Op, then stern advice
Ajit Doval showers praise on Kashmir forces for Riyaz Naikoo Op, then stern advice
75% of Delhi’s Covid-19 patients asymptomatic or have mild symptoms: Kejriwal
75% of Delhi’s Covid-19 patients asymptomatic or have mild symptoms: Kejriwal
Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi slips into coma, on ventilator support, says doctor
Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi slips into coma, on ventilator support, says doctor
Covid-19 cases in North-East double from 100 to past 200 in just 4 days
Covid-19 cases in North-East double from 100 to past 200 in just 4 days
Remembering RN Kao, India’s legendary spymaster
Remembering RN Kao, India’s legendary spymaster
I’m your captain, don’t try to fool me: When Dhoni pulled up Shami
I’m your captain, don’t try to fool me: When Dhoni pulled up Shami
Watch: INS Jalashwa carrying 698 Indian nationals from Maldives reaches Kochi
Watch: INS Jalashwa carrying 698 Indian nationals from Maldives reaches Kochi
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Travel

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In