Travelbrag: Head to these gorgeous destinations for an Insta-worthy travel experience

Gone are the days when travellers could only regale their loved ones with stories of their overseas adventures after returning home. Nowadays, social media have enabled people to travel brag as soon as the vacation starts.

According to Hotels.com’s Mobile Travel Tracker, social media devotees in India enjoy travel bragging with selfies (82%), photographs with dear ones (69%), picture-perfect plates of food (47%), beaches (66%) and photographs of random people (33%). Sound like someone you know?

FOOD

Dine amidst the clouds with CuliAir Sky Dining in Netherlands A flight on a hot air balloon is in itself, a one-of-a-kind experience, but imagine feasting on a three-course meal prepared onboard by a Michelin chef as well. In the Netherlands, local master chef Angelique Schmeinck has made this a reality with CuliAir, the world’s first hot air balloon restaurant. Up to 14 diners can soak up the stunning aerial views of the country’s scenic landscape while Schmeinck prepares delectable dishes using regional produce such as wild seabass and guinea fowl in her mini kitchen onboard. Via a pulley system, the food is transported in iron baskets to the ridge of the balloon where the temperature is about 90 degrees Celsius.

After the scrumptious meal, complete the luxurious experience by staying at the Waldorf Astoria Amsterdam from Rs 26,283 per night.

LANDSCAPES/LANDMARKS

Swing at the End of the World at La Casa Del Arbol (The Treehouse) in Banos, Ecuador

Deep in the central Ecuadorian mountains in Banos are two wooden swings attached to a tiny tree house built 2,600 meters above sea level at the top of a hill. For an inexpensive price of one dollar, daredevils can touch the sky as they swing precariously right off the end of the world. Don’t forget to soak in the scenic views from the top!

Cap off the experience and book your accommodation at the very rustic Samari Spa Resort from just Rs. 9,825.

Pose with unique art installations at Gibbs farm in Kaipara Harbor, New Zealand.

Sitting in a farm amidst grazing cows in New Zealand’s North Island is a humongous 85-meter-long red trumpet, a towering 6-meter-tall giraffe, and what looks like a giant piece of paper floating gently in the wind. These are some of the surreal sculptures within Gibbs farm, a thousand-acre sculpture park where colossal pieces of art intermingle harmoniously with the vast green landscape. Open to the public just twice a month and by an appointment basis only, there are 28 sculptures created by some of the most acclaimed artists globally, including Anish Kapoor and Richard Serra. One can easily spend hours admiring and finding the best angles to snap these Instagram-worthy sculptures.

Book at the Tahi Lodge Matakana Coast for only Rs 11,102 per night to relax and watch the sunset after a full day of touring and taking selfies.

CITYSCAPE

Soak in the blues at Chefchaouen, Morocco

If you are looking for alternative skyline views during your next trip, then consider Chefchaouen, one of Morocco’s best-kept secrets. The ancient city is awash in shades of blue, hence the nickname “the blue pearl of Morocco”. Tucked in between the Rif Mountains, the town was said to have been painted blue to mirror the blue sky. Head into the medina and get lost in its labyrinthine lanes to soak up the full beauty of this blue city. Make sure to visit the kasbah (a fortress where the town’s ruler once lived), a perfect location to admire and capture snaps of the city from above.

Continue the Insta-worthy snaps at the romantic Lina Ryad and Spa for Rs 9,201 per night which is also located at Chefchaouen.

BEACH OR WATER BODIES

Hang with the pigs at Pig Beach in Big Major Cay, Bahamas

Here’s something you don’t see every day: snorting pigs residing on a serene Bahamian island. A sounder of adorable pigs and piglets live on the uninhabited island of Big Major Cay in The Exumas that is part of the Bahamas. There is no official reason as to how the animals landed on the beach, but they sure are a sight to behold. The furry creatures can be found lounging in the sand or dog-paddling in the clear turquoise waters. It won’t be hard to snap a wi-fi with the friendly porkers as they are used to the influx of visitors, but do treat them gently and responsibly.

Enjoy more of the island-vibe at The Cove at Atlantis for Rs. 38,449 per night.

Discover tranquility at Red Lotus Sea in Udon Thani, Thailand

The next time you plan a visit to Bangkok, do set aside some time to venture off the beaten track and visit the captivating Red Lotus Sea in northeastern Thailand. The seemingly average water body transforms into a vibrant carpet of pretty pink during the cool season between November and February. The pink is courtesy of the millions of floating lotus flowers that stretch across 26 square miles of the lake. It is recommended to take a boat ride onto the lake in the early hours of the morning when the flowers are in full bloom and picture-perfect for the ‘Gram.

Rest those tired feet (and arms!) after a full day of taking photos at the Prajaktra Design Hotel for Rs. 2,426 a night.

DRINKS

Indulge your inner movie geek at AnonymouS Bar, Prague, Czech Republic

Just as its name suggest, the AnonymouS Bar is a hidden den in the historic Old Town of Prague. Visitors can only expect the unexpected as they enter the bar to be greeted by bartenders sporting the iconic Guy Fawkes masks, in ode to the cult film V For Vendetta and Anonymous, the faceless hacking collective. The film plays on loop in the background and the staff promise to create cocktails like nothing you have seen before. The cocktails are served in the most creative of ways imaginable - on top of a volleyball, next to a gun (not real of course) or using a slingshot. Visitors can complete their AnonymouS experience by donning a Guy Fawkes mask and posing with their drinks for that Instagram money shot.

End the long night of drinking and partying at the exquisite Hotel Kings Court for Rs 7,965.