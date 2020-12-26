e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 26, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Travel / Turkey to require negative Covid-19 test result for travel

Turkey to require negative Covid-19 test result for travel

Turkey is enacting precautions for international travel, requiring a negative Covid-19 test for passengers to enter the country starting Monday until March.

travel Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 08:16 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Press Trust of India | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Istanbul
Previously, tests weren’t required for travel to Turkey.
Previously, tests weren’t required for travel to Turkey.(Unsplash)
         

Turkey is enacting precautions for international travel, requiring a negative Covid-19 test for passengers to enter the country starting Monday until March.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted a statement Friday saying travellers would need to present a negative result from a PCR test taken in a 72-hour window to board international flights en route to Turkey. Previously, tests weren’t required for travel to Turkey.

The rule would apply to all land and sea arrivals starting Wednesday. Travellers would be quarantined at their destination if they don’t have test results.

Travellers arriving from the United Kingdom, Denmark and South Africa in the past 10 days would have to show a negative test result and go into mandatory quarantine for at least seven days until a second test.

Turkey has among the worst infection rates in the world, with a weekly average of more than 20,000 confirmed daily infections. The total death toll is 19,371, according to official statistics.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Farmers protest: Will there be 6th round of talks soon? 10 points
Farmers protest: Will there be 6th round of talks soon? 10 points
First case of new Covid variant found in France as cases rise
First case of new Covid variant found in France as cases rise
RT-PCR test mandatory for Sabarimala pilgrims from today
RT-PCR test mandatory for Sabarimala pilgrims from today
2nd Test live: Labuschagne, Head steady Australia after early wickets
2nd Test live: Labuschagne, Head steady Australia after early wickets
Covid-19: UK, South Africa strains spark a battle of mutations
Covid-19: UK, South Africa strains spark a battle of mutations
Delhi: One dead, 3 rescued after fire breaks out at mask manufacturing unit
Delhi: One dead, 3 rescued after fire breaks out at mask manufacturing unit
PM Modi to launch AB-PMJAY SEHAT scheme for Jammu and Kashmir today
PM Modi to launch AB-PMJAY SEHAT scheme for Jammu and Kashmir today
Watch: Indian Railways installs fog safety devices in trains for winter season
Watch: Indian Railways installs fog safety devices in trains for winter season
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

Travel

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In