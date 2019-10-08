e-paper
Vaani Kapoor on her best holidays, travel buddies and more

The 31-year-old Vaani Kapoor holds a Bachelor’s degree in tourism studies and says her education has enhanced her sense of seeing new places.

travel Updated: Oct 08, 2019 15:00 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Last week, Vaani was in Delhi to walk the ramp for designer Nikita Tandon at the 12th India Runway Week.
Last week, Vaani was in Delhi to walk the ramp for designer Nikita Tandon at the 12th India Runway Week.(Vaani Kapoor Instagram)
         

Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor says she “lives travelling”. The 31-year-old holds a Bachelor’s degree in tourism studies and says her education has enhanced her sense of seeing new places. Last week, Vaani was in Delhi to walk the ramp for designer Nikita Tandon at the 12th India Runway Week. In an interview with IANSlife, she spoke about her travel experiences and more. Excerpts:

Your latest movie War is doing well on the box-office.

I am getting amazing responses for the movie. Viewers are liking it and I am getting so many messages from my friends, family and fans on different social media platforms. It always feels good when your fans love your work. It motivates an artiste to perform better.

How was it working with your co-stars, Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan?

It was a treat to work with the two superstars. Both are equally amazing and have their own unique styles of working. I enjoyed working with them and also learned from them.

Does your degree in travel studies help you while travelling?

Oh yes. It has enhanced my sense of seeing new places.

How big a traveller you are?

I live travelling.

Who’s your favourite travel companion?

Me, myself. I mean I love travelling alone... basically I love me time!

Your best trip was to?

All my trips are good, but recently I went to Goa and I loved it.

Your worst trip?

Like I mentioned, I love to travel. All my trips so far have been good. And even if it is bad, I make my trip good and memorable.

What is the one thing you look forward to while travelling to places?

Food. I love exploring new places, their local food and their fashion.

Have you planned your next trip?

Not really. For now, probably I will be travelling for work only.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 15:00 IST

