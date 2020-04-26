e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Travel / Virgin Atlantic ‘still talking’ with UK government on bailout

Virgin Atlantic ‘still talking’ with UK government on bailout

British airline Virgin Atlantic was still talking with the UK government about a bailout package to cope with the devastating effects of the coronavirus pandemic on travel, a company spokesperson has said.

travel Updated: Apr 26, 2020 15:57 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
London
The report also claimed that talks with the government for a 500 million pounds ($618 million) bailout package had been “effectively shelved”.
The report also claimed that talks with the government for a 500 million pounds ($618 million) bailout package had been “effectively shelved”. (Unsplash)
         

British airline Virgin Atlantic was still talking with the UK government about a bailout package to cope with the devastating effects of the coronavirus pandemic on travel, a company spokesperson has said.

It comes as a report claimed that founder Richard Branson was seeking a buyer for the airline and had set an end of May deadline for a sale, the Metro newspaper reported on Sunday citing the Sunday Telegraph as saying.

The report also claimed that talks with the government for a 500 million pounds ($618 million) bailout package had been “effectively shelved”.

But the airline’s spokesperson said that it was incorrect to say that the company has set a deadline to seek a buyer.

“Because of significant costs to our business caused by unprecedented market conditions which the COVID-19 crisis has brought with it, we are exploring all available options to obtain additional external funding,” she was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

She said talks with the British government were “ongoing and constructive”.

Virgin Atlantic is based in Britain and is 51 per cent owned by Branson’s Virgin group and 49 per cent owned by US airline Delta, reports the Metro newspaper.

The pandemic has led to a massive fall in global air travel demand.

Australia’s second-biggest airline Virgin Australia Holdings, which is a part of Virgin Group, has already succumbed to third-party led restructuring that could lead to a sale.

Last week, Branson had said that Virgin Atlantic would only survive the outbreak if it gets financial support from the UK government.

“This would be in the form of a commercial loan – it wouldn’t be free money and the airline would pay it back,” Branson said in a blog post to staff on April 20.

(This story has been published from a wire agency without modifications to the text)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Pakistan hasn’t let Covid-19 halt terror factories, raises mobilisation at launch pads
Pakistan hasn’t let Covid-19 halt terror factories, raises mobilisation at launch pads
Amit Khare returns to I&B, Health Secy Preeti Sudan gets extension in reshuffle
Amit Khare returns to I&B, Health Secy Preeti Sudan gets extension in reshuffle
Sharad Pawar writes to PM Modi, seeks financial package for Maharashtra
Sharad Pawar writes to PM Modi, seeks financial package for Maharashtra
LIVE: 1,843 positive Covid-19 cases reported till date in Uttar Pradesh
LIVE: 1,843 positive Covid-19 cases reported till date in Uttar Pradesh
He will give all to save me: Rahul names who he would pick to bat for life
He will give all to save me: Rahul names who he would pick to bat for life
Focus turns to Kim Yo Jong as mystery intensifies over Kim Jong Un’s health
Focus turns to Kim Yo Jong as mystery intensifies over Kim Jong Un’s health
‘Don’t talk to Sachin, you’ll be in pain’: Lee reveals Aus sledging tactic
‘Don’t talk to Sachin, you’ll be in pain’: Lee reveals Aus sledging tactic
Covid-19: India sees biggest 1-day spike, hospitals become hotspots | Top 5 from HT
Covid-19: India sees biggest 1-day spike, hospitals become hotspots | Top 5 from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

Travel