'1 cup coffee for 25,000 pounds': Influencer's video reveals Syria's shocking inflation crisis

Syria, once a thriving hub of culture and history, is now battling an economic crisis of unprecedented scale. Years of conflict, sanctions, and global isolation have pushed the nation into hyperinflation, making daily survival a daunting task for its citizens. Recently, travel influencer Elona Karafin, known for exploring offbeat destinations, shed light on this dire situation in a viral Instagram video that has garnered nearly 10 million views.

Elona’s video paints a grim picture of Syria’s collapsing financial system. With over 300,000 followers, she documented her visit to the country, revealing a startling reality: restaurant menus lacked price lists, leaving diners to pay with bundles of cash. “Many restaurants don’t print prices because they can’t keep up with the constant currency fluctuations,” she wrote in her caption, adding that “money counting machines are a better investment” than traditional pricing systems.

The plunge of the Syrian pound

The root of this economic chaos lies in the dramatic fall of the Syrian pound. Once stable at 50 Syrian pounds to 1 US dollar, the exchange rate has spiralled to an astonishing 15,000 Syrian pounds per dollar. Basic commodities have become unaffordable, with Elona citing a single cup of coffee priced at a staggering 25,000 Syrian pounds.

This hyperinflation is the culmination of years of war, crippling international sanctions, and exclusion from global banking systems. Syrians now face the harsh reality of diminishing purchasing power, with wages unable to keep pace with soaring prices.

Social media reacts with disbelief

Elona’s video sparked widespread reactions on social media, with viewers expressing shock and compassion. Comments flooded in, capturing the world’s disbelief and concern over Syria’s plight. One user remarked, “It’s heartbreaking to see a nation reduced to this.” Another wrote, “I can’t imagine living under such conditions.”

A third commenter expressed frustration at the lack of international support, saying, “The world needs to do more to help Syria rebuild.” Some users highlighted the resilience of the Syrian people, noting, “Despite everything, they continue to fight for survival.” Another observed, “This is a grim reminder of how war affects ordinary lives.”