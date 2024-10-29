‘Unke liye dua kiya karo…’: Pakistani man hails PM Modi amid Pakistan's inflation. Watch

A video capturing the thoughts of a Pakistani man living in the UAE is drawing attention online, with many viewers intrigued by his admiration for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The man, who claims extensive experience working in an Indian company, praises Modi’s leadership, calling him the "best PM," and outlines his respect for India’s progress, contrasting it with Pakistan’s current economic struggles. A Pakistani man in the UAE praised PM Modi’s leadership.(X/@rishibagree)

Praise for India’s economic progress

In the video, the man highlights an ambitious infrastructure project aimed at boosting UAE’s regional connectivity. He notes that India’s growth under Modi reflects a long-term approach, similar to the British mindset of “thinking for 100 years.” The man suggests that Modi’s leadership promotes this kind of foresight and development, encouraging viewers to appreciate the vision Modi is establishing for India’s future.

Influence of Indian businesses in UAE markets

The Pakistani man also comments on the strong presence of Indian businesses in the UAE. He points to the success of Indian-owned supermarkets, gold markets, and other enterprises, illustrating the thriving Indian influence across the region. He remarks on the religious harmony in the UAE, mentioning the presence of temples and gurdwaras as symbols of a balanced coexistence between Hindu and Muslim communities, a harmony he feels India also embodies under Modi’s governance.

Urges people to “Pray for Modi” as inflation rises in Pakistan

In his candid reflection, the man contrasts India’s economic stability with rising inflation in Pakistan, where prices for essentials like potatoes and onions have reportedly surged to Rs. 400-500 per kilogram. He praises India for remaining “the cheapest country in the world” for essentials, urging Pakistanis to "pray for Mr. Modi."

Social media reacts: Mixed views on cross-border admiration

The video which was shared on X by user named Rishi Bagree has received over four lakh views and stirred diverse reactions online. Many viewers appreciated the man’s open admiration, with one comment reading, “It’s refreshing to see respect across borders.” Another noted, “Modi’s policies are indeed impactful,” while a few Pakistani viewers questioned the credibility of his claims, suggesting he may be influenced by his environment in the UAE. Some even expressed hope that “Pakistan too will find strong leadership,” while others argued for focusing on local solutions. A viewer pointed out, “It’s good to appreciate other countries’ leaders, but we should also support ours.”