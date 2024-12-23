100-kg python found near girls hostel at Assam University. Shocking video goes viral

A gigantic python, weighing nearly 100 kg, was found in Silchar, Assam on Wednesday night. At 17-feet-long, the Burmese python was the largest to ever be discovered in human habitat at the Barak Valley. A 100-kg python was found and rescued at Assam University, Silchar.(X/@factostats)

According to Times of India, the enormous snake was first spotted near Girls Hostel Number 1 of Assam University, Silchar campus on the night of December 18. The sighting around 10.30 pm sparked panic among onlookers.

The operation to rescue and rehabilitate the Burmese python was led by wildlife researcher and conservationist Bishal Sonar, who was assisted by rescuer Trikal Chakraborty.

“Burmese pythons are common in our area and often found inside the campus. They primarily hunt goats and other small animals,” Bishal told local news website Barak Bulletin. “Girls' Hostel 1 students informed me about this massive snake, and we rushed to the spot. It was very difficult to handle given this massive reptile's length and weight. With the help of my fellow junior rescuer Trikal Chakraborty, security guards and students we were able to rescue it.”

Footage of the rescue operation shows several people working together to corner the 17-foot snake that weighed nearly 100 kilograms. The rescue operation also included 12 to 13 members of the Barak Valley Wildlife Division.

Watch the video below:

The python was successfully rescued and transferred to the Barail wildlife sanctuary.

Bishal Sonar called it possibly the heaviest snake to have been found in the Barak Valley region. He added that they don’t pose a direct threat to humans and should not be attacked, disturbed or harmed.

Trikal Chakraborty, the designated snake rescuer of the Barak Valley Wildlife Division, told the media after the rescue: “I have seen even bigger snakes in the wild, but, this is probably the biggest Burmese Python in the history of the Barak Valley rescued amid human habitat.”

Chakraborty said the Burmese python was caught and released in a specified inner line woodland area.