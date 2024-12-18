‘101 reasons to leave Bangalore’: Woman’s dahi puri order 'offends the North India’ in her

A woman’s complaint about her disappointing dahi puri order has taken the internet by storm. Sharing her experience on X, she humorously described how the contents of her order left the “North Indian” in her feeling deeply “offended.” Her relatable post struck a chord with many, prompting others to share their own amusing tales of culinary letdowns. This image shows the dahi puri order that a woman received in Bengaluru. (Screengrab (X))

“101 reasons to leave Bangalore... ordered dahi puri literally got ‘dahi’ & ‘puri’ North Indian in me is so offended,” the X user jokingly wrote while sharing a photo.

The picture shows the dish kept on what appears to be a table. While the puris are wrapped in a foil, the dahi is packed in a disposable container.

Check out the X post:

X post about dahi puri in Bengaluru. (Screengrab (X))

How did social media react?

Adding a pun to the comment, an individual posted, “You were under the ‘dahi-lusion’ that Bangalore would serve you the chaat of your dreams.” Another added, “That’s heartbreaking.”

A third commented, “I once asked the chaat wala to give one sookha puri, he handed over one plate of masala puri (not free).” A fourth responded, “Who orders Dahi Puri in the first place? Go there and eat it!” A fifth wrote, “That's freaking true!”

What is dahi puri?

If you’re unfamiliar, dahi puri is a beloved street food that holds a special place in North Indian cuisine. This delightful dish is known for its perfect combination of textures and flavours.

Its core features crispy, hollow puris filled with ingredients, including spiced mashed potatoes, boiled chickpeas, and creamy yoghurt. These are further elevated with an array of spicy, sweet, and tangy chutneys. It is often topped with sev and garnished with coriander.