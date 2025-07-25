‘11.2 lakh school fees for one kid’: Man shocked after seeing Google couple’s spending

A Reddit post has gone viral after a young professional claimed he was left "speechless" upon discovering that a Google-employed couple was spending ₹11.2 lakh annually on school fees for their single child. The Reddit user went on to reflect on the stark contrast between their financial choices and his own.(Pixabay)

The post, widely shared on social media, was published by an unverified user. HT.com has not independently verified the claims.

According to the Redditor, who works in a junior role at a small wealth management firm, he came across the financial planning document while reviewing a client file.

“I randomly came across a financial plan draft of a young couple who both work at Google and make around ₹60 lakh per annum combined. When I was going through their yearly cash flow, I was stunned to see ₹11.2 lakh listed just for their single child’s school fees,” the post read.

“This is the first time I’ve come across such numbers. I’ve heard of ₹2–4 lakh per year, maybe even ₹5–6 lakh, but ₹11.2 lakh? And here I am, debating a thousand times whether I should spend ₹20–30 lakh on a good MBA,” he added.

The post ignited a wide-ranging discussion online, touching on class divides, educational privilege, and the increasing cost of elite schooling in urban India.

‘Elite bubble vs grounded values’

One user commented, "What many people don’t realize is that money operates like an old boys’ club... What you’re really buying, whether it’s a school, a neighborhood, or a summer camp, is the opportunity for your kids to be around the affluent, to absorb their mindset, and to make choices as if they already belong."

Others responded with sarcasm and criticism, "Their taxes probably pay for a few kids’ education in a government school, and one politician’s kid studying abroad."

"High fees are a feature, not a bug. These schools are meant to keep the 0.1% in and everyone else out."

However, not everyone was enamored by elite schooling. “Even if I could afford the most expensive schools, I’d still prefer to send my child to a good school, not necessarily a fancy one,” another user wrote.

“I’m not comfortable with the influence of overly rich peer groups. I want my kid to stay grounded, connected to reality, and grow up with empathy.”

