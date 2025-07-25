ISB Hyderabad students take ‘digital snan’ at Sangam in Prayagraj for good placements. Watch

The quirky trend of ‘digital snan’ (holy dip), which first caught attention during the Maha Kumbh, has made a comeback, but this time with a twist. A recent Instagram video captured a man at the Sangam in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, performing a symbolic ‘digital snan’ on behalf of a few students at Indian School of Business (ISB) in Hyderabad. ISB students’ digital snan at Sangam went viral on Instagram.(@bobcats_co26/Instagram)

In the now-viral video, the man is seen dipping a sheet of paper which has the photographs of the students into the holy river, with hopes of securing them good placements.

The viral video was shared on Instagram by @bobcats_co26, with the caption, “We are placements ready. Are you?”

'Digital snan' trend goes viral again:

The digital snan trend went viral during the Maha Kumbh, when people who could not attend the holy dip in person started dipping printed or digital photos of themselves into the river Ganga as a symbolic act.

It began as a way to participate in the ritual during travel restrictions and has now evolved into a mix of faith and light-hearted creativity.

Instagram users were surprised to see such a unique ritual done for good placements.

Check out the viral video here:

Internet reacts:

The viral video was shared on July 24, and has since gained more than 8.37 lakh views and numerous comments.

Many users found the act funny and unexpected, especially coming from a business school. Some called it a clever way to mix tradition with modern stress, while others joked that when resumes don’t work, prayers might.

One of the users, @anissamalhotrajain, commented, “Love how many times it was clarified that only B section is being blessed.”

A second user, @sibsuuu, with a hint of sarcasm, commented, “Requesting the YSB career services team to step in and neutralise the unfair strategic advantage that this section got over others.”

Another user, @saishankar.ramani, commented, “Oops, should be done thrice.. all your packages will be 2/3rd of what it should’ve been.”

Some users even commented that the stress of placements can push students to try anything, even a digital snan.