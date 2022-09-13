127 dogs attend an open-air film screening of 101 Dalmatians and make a record

A Guinness World Record was broken at a screening of the movie 101 Dalmatians in England. It was when 127 dogs attended this floof-filled event. It was planned at Worcester's Perdiswell Leisure Centre by a 23-year-old woman. She is a dog boarding business owner named Rachel Marie. When 127 dogs and their humans showed up, Marie broke the previous record. And this was despite the fact that she had wanted to bring 200 dogs to the movie. The record that was standing before this was made when 120 dogs attended a screening of The Secret Life of Pets 2 in Brazil in 2019. And now the previous record for the most canines at an outdoor movie theatre stands altered.

According to a report published in Wales Online, Rachel Marie said, “A lot of clients didn’t come due to the passing of the Queen. But the Queen obviously loved her dogs and that’s why I still wanted the event to go ahead. I'm sure the number would have been a lot higher but I couldn’t delay it anymore and the important thing is that we broke the record.”

Some dogs in a representational image. (Pexels/Edgar Daniel Hernández Cervantes)

Humans were free to show up on the day, but they had to register their dogs with an on-site veterinarian to ensure they were at least a year old. Marie had the vet certify that every dog in attendance was more than a year old because the Guinness World Records official insisted on it.