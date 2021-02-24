IND USA
The image shows the house being moved.(Twitter/@AnthonyVenida)
trending

139-year-old two-storey house moved 6 blocks. Watch jaw-dropping video

The house belongs to a San Francisco broker named Tim Brown who paid $400,000 to uproot it.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:57 PM IST

A 139-year-old Victorian home moved to a new address, literally, after it was towed six blocks from one street in San Francisco to another. A timelapse video of this incredible – and almost unbelievable - incident has now captured people’s attention after being shared by Twitter user Anthony Venida.

“6-bedroom, 3-bath Victorian - approximately 80 feet in length. 139-years-old built w/ tight grain & lumber from 800-year-old trees. She’s moving 6 blocks from Franklin to Fulton down a one-way street the opposite direction. The terrestrial equivalent of the Mars rover landing!” Venida wrote while sharing the video.

The house belongs to a San Francisco broker named Tim Brown who paid $400,000 to uproot the entire house, reports Daily Mail. After 139 years at 807 Franklin Street, the house was moved to 635 Fulton Street.

The video shows the house being moved across a busy road as the bystanders watch in awe. Take a look and it’ll make you feel the same way too:

Phil Joy, whose company is responsible for relocating the home, told that the tricky part was going downhill in the first portion of the journey, reports San Francisco Chronicle, cites Daily Mail.

During the relocation, parking meters and trees branches were removed and traffic signs were also relocated. It took more than four hours to move the house.

Members of the community praised Brown’s efforts to preserve the old house instead of tearing it down.

What do you think of the video and the incident?

