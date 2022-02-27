13-year-old girl recreates Harrdy Sandhu’s Bijlee Bijlee song on violin. Watch

Music definitely doesn’t have any language barriers and its proven time and again when one listens to cover songs or music being played by artistes who belong to different countries. Like this video of a 13-year-old girl who played the famous Punjabi song Bijlee Bijlee by Harddy Sandhu on a violin on the streets of USA. Karolina Protsenko played the catchy tune of the song on a violin and it sure sounds so good that you will keep playing it on a loop.

The video of her performance was posted on Instagram one day ago by a page called Raag Fusion and it has already crossed 50 thousand views with users mesmerized by her talent. “This song from India sounds extremely beautiful as a violin cover,” says the caption of the video.

Watch her amazing performance below:

“Music is not bound by languages and that right there is a proof of that,” commented an Instagram user. “She is enjoying the song,” commented another.

She had uploaded the video on her YouTube channel where it has crossed 4.50 lakh views till now.

Watch the YouTube video below:

“This Punjabi song from India sounds exquisitely melodious as a violin cover! Thank you Karolina, keep up the great work and God bless you,” commented a user on YouTube.

The 13-year-old girl is known to play cover versions of many popular songs on her violin and upload videos of her performing them on the streets. She has more than eight lakh followers in Instagram.

What are your thoughts about this amazingly talented girl?