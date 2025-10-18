‘1.5 hours for 7 km in Bengaluru’: Man shares eight-month pregnant wife’s commute woes

A Reddit user shared a terrifying traffic experience in Bengaluru that left many commuters relating to the city’s worsening traffic conditions. The Redditor recalled the fear he felt while trapped in the traffic.(Pexels/Representational Image)

The post described how the Redditor (@nshl) was taking his eight-month pregnant wife for a routine checkup along HAL Road near Varthur in the evening. What should have been a short drive of 7 km ended up taking 1.5 hours.

"1.5 hours, 7 km, and an 8-month pregnant wife. Is Bangalore liveable anymore?" the caption of the post reads.

Commuter trapped in fear:

In the post, the Redditor recalled the fear he felt while trapped in the traffic. “I kept thinking, what if this was a real emergency? What if she went into labour right now?” he wrote.

The helplessness of being stuck in a car for so long, unable to move, was suffocating, he explained. The experience left him anxious and frustrated, highlighting the risks the city’s traffic poses to residents.

“You're just sitting duck, trapped in a metal box, watching the clock tick by. I genuinely believe this city is doomed,” he further adds.

Check out the post here:

Screengrab of the Reddit post.(@nshl/Reddit)

Reddit reacts:

Reddit users quickly reacted to the post, sharing their own experiences and frustrations with Bengaluru’s traffic.

Many sympathised with the couple, especially the fear of a medical emergency while stuck on the road.

One of the users commented, “Bro, I think you should temporarily shift to a nearby hospital cause this could have been an emergency.”

A second user commented, “Happened with me yesterday. I left the office at 6:00 pm in a cab. Around 6:30, my wife called me and told me she wasn’t feeling well. Sitting helpless in traffic, unable to do anything, each minute felt like a year.”

“My mum and sis met with an accident, and I had to rush to visit them in the hospital. I was stuck in that U-turn near Bellandur. Longest 45 minutes of my life,” another user commented.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)