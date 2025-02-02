19-year-old US nurse twerks over disabled patient in disturbing video, gets arrested

A 19-year-old healthcare worker from Loganville, Georgia, has been arrested after posting a disturbing video on TikTok that has since gone viral. Lucrecia Kormassa Koiyan, an in-home adult daycare worker, is charged with exploitation of a disabled person after the video surfaced showing her dancing provocatively over a disabled patient. The footage, allegedly filmed in the patient's home, shows Koiyan in scrubs and a stethoscope, performing an inappropriate dance while standing over a seated individual. A 19-year-old US healthcare worker was arrested in Georgia for exploiting disabled patients after posting disturbing TikTok videos.(X)

Second video emerges with alarming content

As if the first video wasn't enough to shock viewers, a second disturbing video also emerged from the same TikTok account. This new footage allegedly shows Koiyan performing inappropriate actions with another patient. In the video, Koiyan appears to twerk on top of a male patient's head while he sits in a bathtub, as well as placing an unknown object into his mouth. The second video raised even more concerns and led to an expanded investigation.

Police action and arrest

The Loganville Police Department was alerted to the first video on January 23, 2025, and swiftly launched an investigation. On January 28, officers executed a search warrant at Koiyan's residence, which led to her arrest. She was subsequently booked into the Walton County Jail. The police have confirmed that Koiyan was working as an in-home adult daycare worker at the time the videos were filmed.

Loganville Police Chief Michael L. Jones expressed his outrage over the incident: “I was appalled and disgusted that anyone would create such a video featuring a disabled person. As police officers, our highest duty is to protect those who cannot protect themselves, and my detectives worked as swiftly as possible to bring charges in this incident.”

Ongoing investigation

The police are now collaborating with several other jurisdictions to determine where the second video was filmed. While they cannot confirm whether it was recorded in Loganville, the investigation remains ongoing.

Public outrage and reactions

The videos have sparked an outpouring of outrage on social media, with many users expressing their shock and disgust over Koiyan's behaviour. One user commented, “This is sickening. People like her should never be in a position to care for vulnerable individuals.” Another said, “I can't believe someone would do this to a disabled person. What kind of person behaves like that?” One user shared, “It’s heartbreaking to think that these patients trust their caregivers, only to be exploited like this.” Another user was appalled by the lack of respect for the patients’ dignity, stating, “This kind of behaviour is disgraceful, and she deserves to be held accountable.”

Further reactions poured in, with many expressing disbelief and demanding justice. “She should never be allowed to work in healthcare again,” another user wrote, highlighting the violation of trust inherent in the case.