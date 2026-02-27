‘2 months into 2026, Afghanistan-Pakistan are fighting’: Internet reacts to escalation

Pakistan carried out airstrikes on the Afghan capital, Kabul, and the provinces of Paktia and Kandahar in the early hours of Friday. Confirming the operation, Pakistani Information Minister Attaullah Tarar stated that 'Afghan Taliban defense targets' were hit. The strikes have sparked a firestorm of reactions across social media. A Pakistani army tank stands at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Chaman on February 27, 2026, following overnight cross-border fighting between the two countries. (AFP)

Social media expresses concern: An X user shared that it’s just two months into 2026, and the two countries are already engaged in a clash in which both claim to have inflicted casualties. The person wrote, “2 months into 2026, Afghanistan-Pakistan are fighting.” Another person shared that the clash will do nothing but bring unrest in both countries. “All this will bring more unrest in Pakistan and Afghanistan."

Fearing nuclear warfare, another individual posted, “It's also crazy Pakistan is nuclear armed as well.” Another joined, “This will not end well.”

What is Operation Ghazab lil-Haq? Pakistan launched a major military offensive under Operation Ghazab lil-Haq against the Afghan Taliban. According to Pakistani news portal The Dawn, the operation was launched after “unprovoked firing” from across the border.

The report further mentioned that two Pakistani security personnel lost their lives and 133 Afghan Taliban operatives were killed during the operation. However, Kabul claimed 55 Pakistani soldiers were killed.

Pakistan's defence minister, Khawaja Asif, declared an "open war", adding that the operation was a strong response to aggression from the Afghan Taliban. He said, “The forces of Pakistan had given a decisive response to aggression from the Afghan Taliban.”

Iran offers to act as a mediator: Iranian foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, in a tweet, said, “In the blessed month of Ramadan, the month of self-restraint and strengthening solidarity in the world of Islam, it is fitting that Afghanistan and Pakistan manage and resolve their existing differences within the framework of good neighborliness and through the path of dialogue.”

Araghchi added, “The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to provide any assistance in facilitating dialogue and strengthening understanding and cooperation between the two countries.”

Will Afghanistan retaliate? "We will retaliate if we are attacked, but we won’t start clashes at the moment," a Taliban military spokesperson told the BBC.

Several images after the clash have surfaced on social media, including one given as a handout by Pakistani security forces to the media, which shows smoke rising from different parts of Kabul after Pakistan’s airstrikes.