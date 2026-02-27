‘2 months into 2026, Afghanistan-Pakistan are fighting’: Internet reacts to escalation
Pakistan carried out strikes on the Afghan cities of Kabul and Kandahar.
Pakistan carried out airstrikes on the Afghan capital, Kabul, and the provinces of Paktia and Kandahar in the early hours of Friday. Confirming the operation, Pakistani Information Minister Attaullah Tarar stated that 'Afghan Taliban defense targets' were hit. The strikes have sparked a firestorm of reactions across social media.
Social media expresses concern:
An X user shared that it’s just two months into 2026, and the two countries are already engaged in a clash in which both claim to have inflicted casualties. The person wrote, “2 months into 2026, Afghanistan-Pakistan are fighting.” Another person shared that the clash will do nothing but bring unrest in both countries. “All this will bring more unrest in Pakistan and Afghanistan."
Also Read: Pakistan Afghanistan 'war' LIVE
Fearing nuclear warfare, another individual posted, “It's also crazy Pakistan is nuclear armed as well.” Another joined, “This will not end well.”
What is Operation Ghazab lil-Haq?
Pakistan launched a major military offensive under Operation Ghazab lil-Haq against the Afghan Taliban. According to Pakistani news portal The Dawn, the operation was launched after “unprovoked firing” from across the border.
The report further mentioned that two Pakistani security personnel lost their lives and 133 Afghan Taliban operatives were killed during the operation. However, Kabul claimed 55 Pakistani soldiers were killed.
Pakistan's defence minister, Khawaja Asif, declared an "open war", adding that the operation was a strong response to aggression from the Afghan Taliban. He said, “The forces of Pakistan had given a decisive response to aggression from the Afghan Taliban.”
Also Read: Afghanistan attacks Pakistan, strikes hit Kabul and Kandahar hours later. What's happening?
Iran offers to act as a mediator:
Iranian foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, in a tweet, said, “In the blessed month of Ramadan, the month of self-restraint and strengthening solidarity in the world of Islam, it is fitting that Afghanistan and Pakistan manage and resolve their existing differences within the framework of good neighborliness and through the path of dialogue.”
Araghchi added, “The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to provide any assistance in facilitating dialogue and strengthening understanding and cooperation between the two countries.”
Will Afghanistan retaliate?
"We will retaliate if we are attacked, but we won’t start clashes at the moment," a Taliban military spokesperson told the BBC.
Several images after the clash have surfaced on social media, including one given as a handout by Pakistani security forces to the media, which shows smoke rising from different parts of Kabul after Pakistan’s airstrikes.
There are also images that show injured people getting treated in Afghanistan, after a Pakistan strike.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More