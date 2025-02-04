20 years after saving girl from tsunami, IAS officer officiates her wedding in Tamil Nadu

In a heartwarming gesture, an IAS officer who served as a district collector during the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami in Tamil Nadu officiated the wedding of the youngest survivor of the disaster. Several survivors who had lived and studied with Meena at the children's home, attended the wedding as her family.(Instagram/drjradhakrishnan)

After the tsunami devastated Nagapattinam and claimed over 6,000 lives, Dr J Radhakrishnan found a little girl named Meena crying near the debris in Keechankuppam.

She was placed at Annai Sathya Government Children’s Home in Nagapattinam but the IAS officer and his wife Krithika continued to support her. Even after his transfer, Radhakrishnan never stopped supporting on her journey to become a nurse.

When Meena decided to get married, it was Radhakrishnan who travelled to Nagapattinam to officiate the wedding. Several survivors who had lived and studied with Meena at the children's home, attended the wedding as her family.

Take a look at the post here:

"A Heartwarming Reunion in Nagapattinam. Lovely to be part of Meena & Manimaran’s wedding today in Nagapattinam. Our post-tsunami journey with the children of Nagai has always been one of hope. Seeing them grow, study, graduate, and now settle into beautiful lives brings tears of joy. It was a joy to see Sowmya, Subhash, and little Sara stealing hearts as they celebrated their dear friend’s special day. A day to remember, a family that has grown beyond bonds of blood," he wrote in a post on Instagram, sharing glimpses from the wedding ceremony as well as old pictures of little Meena in his arms.

The post won hearts on the internet with users lauding the IAS officer's dedication. "Very inspiring Sir. Hats off. No words to describe the gesture and the support you have rendered towards them. My salute Sir," said one user.

"Very nice of you sir. Everyone knows your massive efforts during tsunami. You became a father like figure for all those impacted," said another user.

(Also read: Taxi driver finds twin brother, reunites with biological parents after 30 years)