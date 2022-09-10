Home / Trending / 200 Skydivers attempt to break world record in Chicago, viral video wows netizens

200 Skydivers attempt to break world record in Chicago, viral video wows netizens

trending
Published on Sep 10, 2022 06:28 PM IST

A video showing 200 skydivers attempting to break a world record for a 200-way vertical formation was posted on Instagram.

The image, taken from the viral Instagram video, shows 200 skydivers attempting to break the world record in Chicago.&nbsp;(Instagram/@karinejoly.airwax)
ByNeha Yadav

Videos of people showcasing courage and bravery in doing the unexpected are taking the internet on a roll. And this video of two hundred people skydiving together surely tops the list. The viral video on Instagram shows skydivers thronging the sky, holding each other's hands, and slowly drifting away while attempting to break a world record in Chicago.

The video was shared by an Instagram user named Karine Joly. The user's bio reads that she is a skydiving world champion and holds four world records. Joly posted the story with the caption, "D4 Jump 1 First pod on a bridge With @simonpwhittle @_im_sponsored @gregcrozier.airwax @noahbahnson @domikiger." The video opens to show two hundred skydivers wearing colourful sky diving suits and swarming the sky in large numbers, holding each other's hands to break the previous world record for a 200-way vertical formation.

Watch the video here:

The video of the recent attempt has been posted on August 26 and since then, it has amassed over one million likes and several comments from Instagram users.

One of the Instagram users commented, "I definitely wanna do this." "All the different style power rangers," posted another user. A third user wrote, "So many angels flying above." A fourth user wrote, "Web in the air."

In one of her previous posts, Joly mentions that the skydiving team attempted to break the 2015 world record in August 2018, but could not succeed due to many days of bad weather.

instagram viral video
