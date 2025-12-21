'200 to 35 in seconds': Mumbai man's AQI experiment highlights importance of N95 masks amid rising pollution

Amid a worsening air pollution crisis in parts of northern India, a Mumbai-based man has shared a simple experiment to demonstrate the effectiveness of N95 masks in filtering polluted air. The video, captioned “N95 masks do work,” has garnered over 2 million views.(Instagram/@aneeshb)

In a video shared on Instagram, user Aneesh Bhasin used a portable air quality monitor at Juhu Beach to record real-time air quality. The device initially showed an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading between 191 and 192, placing the air in the ‘poor’ category.

Bhasin then covered the air inlet at the back of the monitor with an N95 mask. Within seconds, the AQI reading dropped sharply and stabilised at 37 - a level considered ‘good’. When the mask was removed, the AQI spiked again, rising to around 201.

Watch the video below:

(Also Read: 'No point defending it now': Reddit user's harsh take on Delhi NCR goes viral amid worsening air pollution)

Social media reactions

The video, captioned “N95 masks do work,” quickly gained traction on social media, garnering over 2.1 million views and sparking a wave of reactions. While some express concern over the pollution levels and implications for public health, others responded with humour and scepticism.

“As a Respiratory Medicine resident, I wish I could play this video on a loop in my OPD. The difference between 192 and 37 is exactly what saves your lungs from long-term damage!” one user commented.

“i can second this! i had v severe dry eyes whenever i returned home after going out, and i only recently got an N95, and it is SO AMAZING, the eyes dont get dry as they used to, like genuinely a 90% reduction in dryness, please get one folks, 40 rupees per mask every few weeks wouldn't hurt!” said another.

“This is right influencing! Mask is a must until this pollution settles!” wrote a third user.

“I won’t be surprised if the Delhi government decides to cover AQI monitors across the city with giant N95 masks instead of spraying water," one user joked.