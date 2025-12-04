21-year-old West Bengal techie without B.Tech degree, IIT backing earns 1.5 lakh in a month

Defying the conventional wisdom that success in the tech world requires a degree from an elite institution, a 21-year-old techie from West Bengal has achieved a remarkable month of success. In a tweet, he shared his earnings for November, revealing his progress in his professional career. People congratulated the West Bengal techie after his post about his recent earnings. (Unsplash)

The techie shared that despite lacking an IIT backing or a B.Tech qualification, he managed to earn ₹1.5 lakh and is now working towards learning more about AI.

“November Recap (21 years old, no IIT/BTech). Earned more than ₹1.5 lakh. Started tweeting on Nov 5 - gained 1,500 followers. Gained 100+ GitHub followers. Connected with a UK-based agency (10+ projects in discussion, not confirmed yet),” the techie wrote.

In the following lines, the techie added that through his work, he connected with a founder based in Dubai, completed a freelance project and got paid. He is now focused on learning more about AI.

“Connected with a Dubai-based founder. Completed a freelance project & got full payment. Built GlowResume (AI resume builder) – launching very soon. Got dead serious about learning AI.”

HT.com has reached out to the techie, this report will be updated when he responds.

A tweet by a techie. (Screengrab (X))

How did social media react?

An individual commented, “Hey, you are really doing great. If you have any freelance tasks or projects, I would be glad to help. I just want to gain some experience.” Another added, “Man! How did you do that?”

A third expressed, “You have done solid, brother. Can you give me some idea of how to connect with foreign agencies or get a client?” A fourth wrote, “That's great for you, brother, but stop giving me existential crisis! (Jk that's great, congrats!).”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)