23-year-old Google techie alleges Bengaluru Rapido driver's rash driving left her with injured leg: ‘I can’t imagine…'

A 23-year-old Google software engineer, a resident of Whitefield Bengaluru, took to X to share a post alleging that rash driving by a Rapido driver left her injured and in hospital. In her post, she claimed that the incident happened at the Outer Ring Road after she booked the bike service to go from Brookfield to Marathahalli multiplex. She said that the only reason she avoided even a graver injury was because her helmet was of good quality. A 23-year-old Google techie shared this photo alleging she suffered these injuries after taking a Rapido bike in Bengaluru. (Screenshot)

“Never taking a Rapido bike again,” the Bengaluru Google techie wrote. In the following thread, she added, “Since a lot of people are asking, I want to clarify that I booked a Rapido bike on Friday night. The driver was driving at a high speed and not following rules. At Outer Ring Road, Kadubeesanahalli, he suddenly took a turn to enter the service lane without indicator.” She said that at the very moment, a car came from behind and rammed into the scooter. Following this, they both fell on the road. The driver allegedly ended the trip there and ran away from the scene.

The car driver who collided with the bike came to help the techie. In a conversation with HT.Com, she said, “He was a very nice and sweet guy. He kept apologising. He even gave me his slippers as I was wearing heels and couldn't properly walk in them.”

Take a look at the post shared by the techie of her injured leg:

Talking about the rider, she said, “There is no excuse for rash driving. Thankfully I escaped with minor injuries, but this accident could have been fatal.”

“Anything else I want to share is that fortunately the rider gave me a good quality helmet which helped protect my head. I can't imagine what would have happened had the helmet been of a poor quality. Also luckily, even though I fell on the very busy Outer Ring Road, no other vehicle rammed into me when I fell on the road,” she added.

The woman shared a screenshot of her bike ride with HT.Com:

The Google techie shared this screenshot of her Rapido bike ride. (Screenshot)

In her X thread, she added that she had filed a complaint with Rapido about the incident. “I have talked to Rapido customer care and they have asked me to file an insurance claim, which I will. I don't have anything against Rapido, but the bike riders usually drive very recklessly, and I'd advise everyone to avoid booking two-wheelers if they love their life,” she posted.