Woman, 23, plunges 300 feet to death while reversing car near Maharashtra valley. Horrific video emerges

A 23-year-old woman died on Monday, June 17, in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra. According to a police official, her car was in reverse gear when she accidentally pressed the accelerator, causing the vehicle to plunge into a valley. The woman was driving this car before she fell into the valley.(X/@Vijay Kumbhar)

The Khutabad police station official said that the incident took place in Sulibhanjan area in the afternoon and the woman has been identified as Shweta Survase. "Survase tried her hand at driving while her friend Shivraj Mule was shooting a video. She accidentally pressed the accelerator while the car was in reverse gear. The vehicle slid back, broke a crash barrier and plunged into the valley. It took an hour for rescuers to reach her and the vehicle. She was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital," he said. (Also Read: Chilling video: Woman narrowly escapes death as speeding bus crashes into Tamil Nadu shop)

A video of the woman during the time of the accident was shared on social media. It shows Survase driving the car slowly at first. While she is reversing, she doesn't realise that she has reached the edge. A man, who was recording the video, can be heard asking her to stop the car, instead Survase accidentally accelerates and falls into the valley.

Earlier, a 25-year-old Pune woman was crushed to death when she came under a state transport bus on Saturday at Katraj. The woman, who has been identified as Shweta Chandrakant Limkar was on a two-wheeler when the accident happened. (Also Read: Chinese woman, 31, falls into Indonesian volcano while trying to pose for photos, dies)

According to police officials, Limkar got in the way of two state transportation buses while she was traveling towards Pune. She died from head injuries after falling and colliding with one of the buses' back wheels as a result. She was wearing a helmet, but it was not fastened. According to officials, the helmet fell at the scene, and the wheel struck her skull.

The body was sent to the Sassoon General Hospital for a post-mortem.