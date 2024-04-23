 Chinese woman, 31, falls into Indonesian volcano while trying to pose for photos, dies | Trending - Hindustan Times
Chinese woman, 31, falls into Indonesian volcano while trying to pose for photos, dies

ByHT Trending Desk
Apr 23, 2024 04:55 PM IST

A Chinese tourist slipped and fell into the Ijen volcano in Indonesia. She and her husband were part of a tour group.

A Chinese woman slipped and plunged into the depths of a volcano in Indonesia on Saturday when she was trying to pose for photos. The woman and her husband were part of a group tour to Ijen, a volcano tourism park in the East Java province, according to reports.

Representational image(AFP)
Representational image(AFP)

