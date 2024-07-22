24-year-old woman dies from overeating during live streaming, ate 10 hours a day

24-year-old Pan Xiaoting from China died during a live broadcast. The cause of her death is from overeating. The autopsy results also revealed that her abdomen was severely deformed, and her stomach was full of undigested food. Before her death, Xiaoting was eating in front of the camera and earning tips from the audience members, as per reports. The woman dies due to over eating in one of her videos.

Xiaoting participated in the extreme eating challenge prior to her death, eating continually for more than 10 hours every day. She challenged herself to eat more than 10kg per dinner and tried a variety of odd dishes. The deceased had previously been hospitalised due to gastrointestinal bleeding induced by overeating. It is believed that she started to binge eating for the broadcast the day after she was discharged, reported Hankyung.com

As per Creaders.net, Pan Xiaoting was once a regular waitress. After seeing her friend Liu Qi make money from eating live on social media, she decided to join in. At first, she ate alone in front of the camera, with few people watching. She did, however, attract some attention over time. Xiaoting was also able to earn a certain amount of money through live broadcasting. While she was eating and speaking in the live broadcast area, she would occasionally ask the audience to like and give her gifts, and she received many of them. (Also Read: Woman, 23, plunges 300 feet to death while reversing car near Maharashtra valley. Horrific video emerges)

As her fan base grew, she proceeded to attempt a variety of extreme eating challenges, ranging from eating nearly several kg to more than 10 kg of food, as well as trying foods that her stomach could not handle. Xiaoting's death has raised concerns over eating unhealthy amounts of food during live broadcasts. Many people have voiced their opinions on the health aspects and how one should be careful while eating food.