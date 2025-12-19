2-kg golden wedding crown comes crashing down after boy touches it at Beijing exhibition

A hand-crafted 2 kg pure gold wedding crown was damaged after a child accidentally knocked it off its display during a free exhibition in Beijing, China. A video of the incident showed a young boy leaning on the glass display cabinet several times.(@Rainmaker1973/X)

The incident has sparked online discussion about responsibility and compensation.

A video of the incident shows a young boy leaning on a glass display cabinet several times. The protective cover eventually tipped forward, sending the crown crashing to the floor.

The video was shared on social media by Chinese blogger Zhang Kaiyi, who organised the exhibition with her husband, the crown’s designer.

Check out the video here:

According to a report by the Express Tribune, Zhang described the gold crown as a unique piece with deep personal and emotional value.

She said it was not for sale and was difficult to place a price on. She also stressed that the video was posted to ask for advice on assessing the damage, not to blame the child or his family.

The crown was insured, and Zhang confirmed she had not sought any compensation. The exhibition was free for the public and was not run to make money.

The incident has led to widespread debate online. Legal experts told Chinese media that compensation in such cases could vary, from paying for repairs to covering the full value of the item.

Jewellery specialists also said that repairing gold pieces can be as expensive as remaking them, with labour costs alone running into tens of thousands of pounds.

Zhang and her husband have not commented on whether the crown will be repaired. They have encouraged people to focus on the love and effort behind the exhibition, rather than the accident.