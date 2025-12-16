Chinese teen hailed as ‘little hero’ after risking her life to save boy from frozen lake

A 13 year old girl in China has been widely praised for her courage after she risked her own life to save a four year old boy who fell into a frozen lake. A Chinese teen plunged into icy water to rescue a child trapped in a frozen lake.(Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

The dramatic rescue took place on December 6 at a public park in Tongxin county, located in the Ningxia Hui autonomous region in northwestern China.

According to a report by South China Morning Post, the young boy had been playing on the icy surface of the lake when it suddenly gave way beneath him. He plunged into the freezing water through a hole in the ice, leaving his mother standing on the bank in shock as she waited desperately for rescue teams to arrive.

A selfless decision

As panic gripped the scene, a schoolgirl stepped forward and offered to help. Approaching the frightened mother, she said, “Auntie, I am rather light. Let me go down to save him.” With a pipe handed to her by nearby residents, the girl carefully crawled towards the boy across the fragile ice.

Her bravery, however, came at great personal risk. As she moved closer, a section of the ice shattered and she too fell into the freezing lake. For a brief moment, both children were trapped in the icy water.

Rescue and quiet exit

Firefighters soon arrived and managed to pull both youngsters out safely. The temperature had dropped to around five degrees below zero, and the rescuers wrapped the girl in a blanket to prevent hypothermia. Despite her ordeal, she quietly left the scene without sharing her name or any personal details.

Later, a photograph taken by a passer by began circulating widely on mainland social media. Internet users praised her courage and began calling her a “little hero”, while the rescued boy’s parents expressed hope that they could one day thank her in person.

Identity revealed

The girl was eventually identified as Li Jiating, a student at Tongxin County No 2 Middle School. Her father told the media that when she returned home, her clothes were soaking wet and she sat by a stove to warm herself.

“When I asked her what happened to her, she just said she was near a watering cart which sprinkled water on her,” he said. As per a report by SCMP, he only learnt the truth after seeing posts about the rescue online.

“I am proud of my daughter. With the water freezing and the ice thin, she still dared to go to save a life without hesitation,” he added. While praising her compassion and courage, he also offered gentle advice. “But I would like to remind her that next time, you must make sure of your own safety first before saving others.”