3 bears spotted playing on a national highway in Tamil Nadu. Watch

An astonishing video of three bears, captured near a national highway in Tamil Nadu, left many netizens stunned. The clip was shared by the official handle of All India Radio News. As per the news agency, the bears were from Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve in Erode district and ventured out of the Asanur forest onto the national highway. Snapshot of the three bears near national highway in Tamil Nadu. (Instagram/@All India Radio News )

All India Radio News also added in the caption of their post, "The Sathyamangalam Wildlife Sanctuary is the largest sanctuary in the state. Located at the Confluence of the Eastern and the Western Ghats, the habitat has tremendous biodiversity, and is contiguous with Mudumalai, BRT and Bandipur tiger reserve." (Also Read: Scary video shows huge bear trying to break into woman's Washington home: Watch)

The clip shows the three bears playing with each other. As vehicles pass by them, they all look at the bears in surprise.

Watch the video here:

Earlier, a picture of another bear spotted in Sikkim went viral on social media. A rare Tibetan Brown Bear was discovered thanks to the Sikkim Forest Department and WWF-India. (Also Read: Forest dept puts in curbs after bear attacks man in Karnataka)

"The camera traps that recorded the bear were placed by Phuchung Lachenpa, Tashi Palden Lachenpa and Palden Lepcha in the high altitudes of Mangan district and caught this elusive bear in December 2023. These photos highlight the characteristic yellowish scarf-like collar of this bear that broadens from the shoulders to the chest," reported All India Radio News.