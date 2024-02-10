Scary video shows huge bear trying to break into woman's Washington home: Watch

A scary video shows a bear trying to break into a Washington home belonging to a woman through her doggie door. Amy Holt, a resident of North Bend, found the huge bear walking around her house, possibly hungry, on a security camera. A scary video shows a bear trying to break into a Washington home belonging to a woman through her doggie door (Amy Holt/Facebook)

“The video is completely entertaining, but also makes me a little worried about waking up in bed with the bear next to me,” Holt told KOMO.

The video, posted to Facebook, shows the animal climbing onto the porch fencing. It stands on its two hind legs and sniffs around, before coming down onto the porch and trying to look through a window. It paws at the door, trying to enter, eventually walking away into the darkness, defeated.

“The bear is back, but tonight he’s trying to break into the house. First, he pushed on our window in a couple spots, and then proceeded to spend some time trying to figure out our doggie door. He was actually reaching inside the house. Our dogs never barked, even though he was making quite a bit of noise with the doggie door,” Holt captioned the video.

“We keep yelling at him and making noise, but it doesn’t seem to faze him much,” she said, adding, “My bad that I hadn’t brought the hummingbird feeder in yet.”

In a similar incident last year, aNew Jersey couple had a scary encounter with a bear which tried to break into their house after chasing their dogs. Joseph Damiani recalled how he was barely dressed when he heard his dogs barking outside his home in Annandale on May 15. A frightening video shows Joseph, dressed in a white shirt and black underpants, standing and trying to figure out why his pooches were making a commotion at night.

The dogs can then be seen hurriedly entering the house, with a young black bear pursuing them. Joseph’s terrified girlfriend screams as the bear rams its head against the door. The bear tries to break into the house, pushing to get inside, but Joseph exits the porch and saves himself swiftly. The bear eventually gives up and walks away.