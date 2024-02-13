 3 Idiots in real life? Man drives bike inside hospital with ailing grandfather | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / 3 Idiots in real life? Man drives bike inside hospital with ailing grandfather

3 Idiots in real life? Man drives bike inside hospital with ailing grandfather

ByTrisha Sengupta
Feb 13, 2024 10:55 AM IST

A video shows a man entering an emergency ward with his ailing grandfather on a bike. An X user called it a ‘scene from 3 Idiots’.

If you have seen the film 3 Idiots, you may remember the famous scene in which Rancho (Aamir Khan) rushes Raju's (Sharman Joshi) father to the hospital on a scooter. Something similar happened in Madhya Pradesh when a man entered an emergency ward on a bike with his ailing grandfather on the passenger seat.

An incident similar to this scene from the film 3 Idiots took place in real life. (Screengrab)
An incident similar to this scene from the film 3 Idiots took place in real life. (Screengrab)

The video of the incident has gone viral and several people are posting it across varied social media platforms. An X user shared the video and wrote, “Scene from the movie 3 Idiots? No! MP: Man rides into hospital’s Emergency ward on bike with his unconscious grandfather!”

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Also Read: Karnataka doctor suspended for pre-wedding shoot at govt hospital

In the video, the man is seen standing in the middle of an emergency ward and another person helping his ailing grandfather. An individual is also heard questioning the biker why he drove his vehicle inside. At one point, the man says that he works for the hospital. In reply, the other individual says that it is not an excuse for the man to bring the bike inside. The video ends with him leaving with his bike.

Take a look at this video:

It is unclear if any action has been taken against the man for bringing a bike inside the emergency ward.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On