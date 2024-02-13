3 Idiots in real life? Man drives bike inside hospital with ailing grandfather
A video shows a man entering an emergency ward with his ailing grandfather on a bike. An X user called it a ‘scene from 3 Idiots’.
If you have seen the film 3 Idiots, you may remember the famous scene in which Rancho (Aamir Khan) rushes Raju's (Sharman Joshi) father to the hospital on a scooter. Something similar happened in Madhya Pradesh when a man entered an emergency ward on a bike with his ailing grandfather on the passenger seat.
The video of the incident has gone viral and several people are posting it across varied social media platforms. An X user shared the video and wrote, “Scene from the movie 3 Idiots? No! MP: Man rides into hospital’s Emergency ward on bike with his unconscious grandfather!”
In the video, the man is seen standing in the middle of an emergency ward and another person helping his ailing grandfather. An individual is also heard questioning the biker why he drove his vehicle inside. At one point, the man says that he works for the hospital. In reply, the other individual says that it is not an excuse for the man to bring the bike inside. The video ends with him leaving with his bike.
Take a look at this video:
It is unclear if any action has been taken against the man for bringing a bike inside the emergency ward.