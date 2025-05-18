Indian billionaire shares old pic of 3 CEOs in Azerbaijan, calls it ‘useless place’

RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka has shared an old photograph from a trip to Azerbaijan he took “in better times.” Accompanying Goenka on the trip were three other stalwarts of Indian business - whose pic he shared on the social media platform X yesterday. An old photo from Azerbaijan, shared by Harsh Goenka on X.(X/@hvgoenka)

“In better times, when I visited Baku, Azerbaijan, I took this photo from behind of three CEOs/friends whom I had gone with! How many can you identify?” asked Harsh Goenka.

How many can you identify?

Several people were quickly able to identify the first two people in Goenka’s photograph. However, the identity of the third person remains a mystery, with Goenka himself refusing to disclose the correct answer.

The first person was identified as Vikram Mehta, former CEO of Shell India. Mehta holds a bachelor’s degree from S. Stephen's College, Delhi and a post-graduate degree from Oxford University.

The second person in the photograph was also quickly identified as India’s richest man - Mukesh Ambani. In this photograph, Ambani was seen walking without an visible security, an old iPhone in hand.

Many tried to guess the name of the third business leader, but Harsh Goenka shot down all the answers. He clarified that the person on the right is not Harsh Mariwala or Sanjeev Bikhchandani.

“Useless place”

Indian travellers are boycotting Azerbaijan as a tourist destination over the country’s show of support to Pakistan. Both Turkey and Azerbaijan supported Pakistan in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.

As a show of national pride, the Bengaluru Wholesale Cloth Merchants Association has decided to cease all import and export of textiles to and from Turkey and Azerbaijan, with immediate effect, citing their recent "support" for Pakistan in the wake of 'Operation Sindoor'. Meanwhile, 800 members of a Jain group cancelled their plans to visit Turkey.

Harsh Goenka himself did not mince words when it came to his opinion of Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. He described it as a “useless place” in response to one X user.