3-year-old gets trapped inside Hello Kitty claw machine. Watch how he was rescued

Queensland Police Service took to Facebook to share a video of police officers rescuing a giggling child who found himself stuck inside a claw machine. With gentle reassurance, the officers handled the delicate situation and rescued the little one. The image shows a 3-year-old kid stuck inside a Hello Kitty claw machine. (Facebook/Queensland Police Service)

The video opens to show a kid trapped inside the claw machine. His family and a few others can be seen standing around the machine. As the clip progresses, an officer asks his family to convince Ethan to go to one corner of the machine and cover his eyes. Once he does, the officer breaks the glass to rescue the kid. The video ends with one of the officers asking him “Which prize do you want?”

“Ethan and the Police: 1. Claw Machine: 0. Police were called in to rescue the adventurous Ethan, who had crawled up into a toy machine at a Capalaba shopping centre on Saturday,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

Take a look at this rescue video of the kid trapped in a claw machine:

The post was shared a day ago. Since then, the video has collected nearly 75,000 views. The share has also accumulated close to 1,700 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

Take a look at how Facebook users reacted to this rescue video:

“A bit of an adventure for Ethan and his family, glad the officers were able to resolve the matter!” shared a Facebook user. “Well done to all that helped,” joined another. “In a machine full of Hello Kitty squishmellow too,” added a third.

“Little Ethan was calm throughout his ordeal and his parents were amazing even if their little fella was somewhere he shouldn't have been. Yes, he did claim a prize and took it home. It was probably the biggest one in there, hopefully, he keeps it for life to remind himself of the Saturday night at Capalaba Park shopping centre,” wrote a fourth.