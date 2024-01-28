Mumbai Police pulls off daring rescue of an injured trekker with limited resources. Here’s how

A woman who was trekking in the Raigad district of Maharashtra fractured her leg and was left stranded. Fortunately, members of Mumbai Police’s Quick Response Team, who were returning from their training, noticed her and quickly came to her aid. They made a temporary stretcher using their clothes and carried the woman downhill to the base camp. A video showing the team carrying the woman in the makeshift stretcher was shared by Mumbai Police online. The team’s heroic actions in saving the injured trekker have been receiving widespread plaudits. The image shows the members of Mumbai Police's Quick Response Team carrying the woman downhill in the makeshift stretcher. (Instagram/@mumbaipolice)

“Quick response, no matter the situation!” wrote Mumbai Police while sharing the video on Instagram. In the next few lines, the police department shared how the members of their Quick Response Team saved an injured trekker.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

“The new recruits of our Quick Response Team, on their way down from a trek while training at Karnala Fort, noticed a trekker had fractured her leg. With no rescue options available, the recruits made a temporary stretcher with their tracksuits and brought the injured lady to the base camp in 2 hours. She was duly shifted to a hospital for medical support,” the department added.

Watch the video here:

The video was shared a few hours ago on Instagram. Since being shared, the video has accumulated over 35,100 views, and still counting. The share has also garnered more than 18,100 likes and numerous comments.

Take a look at a few comments here:

“Hats off to all their efforts,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Kudos team.”

“Proud of you,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Hats off to our police and rescue teams. Wonderful men.”

“Have witnessed as we were trekking there. The team did a great job,” claimed a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Good job Mumbai Police.”