36-year-old woman robbed off 28 lakh in gold scam, 2 arrested by Navi Mumbai police

According to a police official on Friday, two people have been arrested by the Navi Mumbai police on suspicion of dacoity after a woman suffered a scam of about ₹28 lakh by a person offering her gold at a "cheap" rate. The woman was promised half kg gold at a low price.

The 36-year-old resident of Nerul claimed in her complaint that she was contacted by one of the arrested individuals, who said he could obtain half a kilogram of gold for her at ₹27.81 lakh, less than the market price, reported PTI.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The man took the complainant to Sanpada station in a car for the deal on May 18 but some people arrived there, threatened the woman and snatched her bag containing the money. (Also Read: Shashi Tharoor's aide caught with 500 gm of gold at Delhi airport. BJP takes 'smuggler' swipe)

The man and another person who had accompanied them in the car fled the scene, she alleged.

Working on various leads, the police arrested Thane residents Rakesh Shivaji Shingte (39), who was in touch with the woman, and Roopesh Subash Sapkale (42). Efforts are on to nab the others, he added.

Earlier, police in Ghaziabad said on Saturday that a 32-year-old woman was taken custody for allegedly taking 40 tolas, or about 400 grams, of gold and silver jewellery from her in-laws' home. She was working with her parents to fabricate the story about it being a case of dacoity. The woman's parents were also taken into custody. (Also Read: SBI Service Manager arrested for stealing gold worth ₹3 crore)

The incident happened in Niwari. The accused were named as 32-year-old Deepika Tyagi, 60-year-old Yogendra Tyagi, and 56-year-old Sunita Tyagi, her mother. Officers added that Akbar Ali, 63, another individual who assisted the accused in carrying out the theft and received ₹20,000 in exchange, was also arrested.