3D printed house available for sale in the US. Can you guess how much it costs?
Videos that show different things being 3D printed into existence can be rather entertaining to watch. But have you ever thought about what it would be like to live in a 3D printed house? Well, that imagined scenario may be the reality for the future owner of 34 Millbrook Ln, a residential property in Riverhead, New York.
A company named SQ4D built this house using massive 3D printers. "This residential property, printed on site using SQ4D’s revolutionary Autonomous Robotic Construction System (ARCS), is the first 3D printed home slated to receive a certificate of occupancy and is listed on Zillow.com for sale as new construction for $299,999 (approximately ₹2,18,91,092)," reads a bit of the text shared on the company's official website.
The approximately 1,500 square feet home has three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The property also comes with an additional 2.5 car detached garage.
If you're interested in learning more about 3D printed constructions, you can check out a YouTuber named Jarett Gross' channel. According to the about section of his channel, he is 'chasing the future of automated construction' and has shared a few recordings showcasing SQ4D's construction process.
What are your thoughts on this?
