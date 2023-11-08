4 face charges years after theft of $6 million functional gold toilet

Four individuals have been charged in connection with the 2019 theft of an 18-carat gold toilet from Blenheim Palace, the birthplace of former UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill. The heist, which occurred in September 2019, saw the disappearance of this unique piece of art worth £4.8 million (approximately ₹50 crore). The gold toilet named ‘America’ was Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan’s first solo exhibition in 20 years. The 18-karat toilet, titled "America," by Maurizio Cattelan in the restroom of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York. (AP)

While the police arrested seven people since the toilet was stolen, charges were only pressed against four. Michael Jones, 38, is charged with burglary, while James Sheen, 39, faces charges of bulgary, transferring criminal property and conspiring to do so. Fred Doe, 35, and Bora Guccuk, 39, are charged with conspiracy to transfer criminal property. All four individuals are scheduled to make their court appearance at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on November 28, reported BBC.

According to Sky News, this unique piece of artwork was on display at New York’s Guggenheim Museum in 2016. The visitors were allowed to use the toilet for three minutes in the presence of a security guard outside.

The BBC further reported that when the toilet was stolen, it caused flooding and damage to the 18th-century stately home in Woodstock.

In 2021, the police were sceptical that the toilet would ever be found. “Will we ever see that toilet again? Personally I wonder if it’s in the shape of a toilet to be perfectly honest. If you have that large amount of gold I think it seems likely that someone has already managed to dispose of it one way or another,” said police and crime commissioner Matthew Barber, ABC News quoted BBC. The outlet further reported that the artwork has never been found.

