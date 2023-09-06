News / Trending / Workers looking for shortcut cause ‘irreversible damage’ to Great Wall of China

ByArfa Javaid
Sep 06, 2023 11:54 AM IST

Two workers excavated an existing gap in the Great Wall of China so they could pass their machinery through it.

Two construction workers in Yangqianhe Township damaged the Great Wall of China beyond repair. According to a statement issued by the local police, Zheng and Wang, a man and woman, respectively, widened an existing hole in the wall for a shortcut to their construction work nearby.

The police have arrested the construction workers who damaged a part of the Great Wall of China. (Pixabay (gmshtwjl) and local police)
The 38-year-old man and the 55-year-old woman used excavators to excavate the gap so they could pass their machinery through it and cut their travel distance short, the statement further mentioned.

Local police shared this image of the damage caused to the Great Wall of China. (Screengrab)
The police were alerted to the irreversible damage on August 24 at 4:20 pm, and the Criminal Investigation Team promptly arrived on the scene. Zheng and Wang were found in neighbouring counties with an excavator. The police promptly arrested the two, and an ongoing criminal investigation is underway.

The Great Wall of China has a total length of more than 20,000 kilometres (12,427 miles). In 1987, it was recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The damage was inflicted on the 32nd Great Wall section, which dates back to the Ming dynasty (1368-1644). Despite this setback, a watch tower in the area remains in relatively good condition and is regarded as a provincial cultural relic, reports CNN.

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team.

