40-year-old texts boss for leave, dies 10 minutes later: ‘He was healthy, didn't smoke or drink’

An X user has written of his shock after a junior colleague died unexpectedly of a cardiac arrest at the age of 40. In a post shared on the social media platform, KV Iyyer said that his subordinate texted him with a leave request at 10:37 am and died 10 minutes later. The employee, 40, died minutes after texting his boss with a request to take the day off. (Unsplash)

Iyyer described the colleague as a family man, just 40 years of age, who led a healthy lifestyle, never drank or smoked, was married and had a child.

“Devastating incident”

Describing it as a “devastating incident”, Iyyer wrote on September 13: “One of my colleagues, Shankar texted me today morning at 8.37 am with a message”.

In his message, Shankar requested leave citing back pain. “Such type of leave requests, being usual, I replied ‘Ok take rest’. And the day continued normally,” Iyyer said.

At 11 am, however, Iyyer received a call which he said “shook him like never before”. The person on the call informed him that Shankar had passed away.

Iyyer initially refused to believe the caller. “I called another colleague to reconfirm and to get his residence address. Got the address and rushed to his house. He was NO MORE,” he said.

Death from cardiac arrest

Iyyer, in his post, wrote of his absolute shock after learning of Shankar’s death. He said that Shankar had worked in his team for the last six years and had always been fit and healthy.

“Just 40 years of age, healthy & fit. Married with a child. No Smoking and Never tasted Alcohol,” he wrote.

Iyyer revealed the cause of death to be a cardiac arrest. Shankar was conscious and going about his daily routine until minutes before his death, he revealed.

“He suffered a Cardiac Arrest. What's shocking is he texted me for leave at 8.37 am & he breathed his last at 8.47 am. A man, while he was conscious, messages me 10 minutes before his last breath. COMPLETELY SHOCKED,” Iyyer said in his X post.

He ended his post with a word of advice, saying that life is unpredictable and we must all strive to be kind to those around us.