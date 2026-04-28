43-year-old laid off from Amazon shares how he got a new job in 90 days

A 43-year-old professional has gone viral after sharing the exact strategy he used to land a new job role just 90 days after being laid off. By replacing his previous Amazon salary with a new position, he urged job seekers to stop "blind-applying" and start executing a targeted plan. His story has resonated with many, offering a practical roadmap for navigating the current high-pressure job market. The man who shared certain steps, claiming they helped him get a job after his Amazon layoff. (Instagram/@midlifereboot43)

“A NEW JOB in 90 DAYS. I replaced my Amazon salary and landed a new leadership role in exactly 90 days at 43 years old. If you are currently navigating a layoff, do not panic. Stop blind-applying to LinkedIn job boards and start executing a strategy. Here is the exact playbook I used to get hired,” the man shared.

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He explained that he not only reached out to his network but also checked out his network’s network. “I ended every single catch-up call with one simple ask: ‘Can you forward my CV to two people in your network who should see it?’”

In addition, he shared that he started sending more structured resumes. He further talked about “weaponising the references”. Explaining, the corporate employee said, “Don’t wait for HR to ask. I built a bulletproof list of former colleagues, agency partners, and clients who could back up every claim I made in the interview room. Treat your references as your closing argument.”

Lastly, he advised everyone to let go of “big tech ego”. He wrote, “I didn’t sit around waiting for another FAANG company to call. I looked at where the actual growth is happening and chose a startup. Flexibility is the ultimate survival skill. The market is tough, but the roles are out there.”