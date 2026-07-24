‘47 minutes for 4.5 km’: Bengaluru man captures the city’s traffic nightmare in viral video. Watch

Bengaluru’s traffic congestion has once again become the subject of an online discussion after a man shared his experience of being stuck on the road, with his navigation app showing an unusually long travel time for a short distance.

A Bengaluru man shares his ordeal as the estimated travel time barely changes after an hour. (Instagram/aaditya_saxena8)

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The video highlights a situation familiar to many residents who regularly spend hours commuting through the city, particularly during peak traffic hours.

47 minutes to cover 4.5 kilometres

The clip was shared on Instagram by Aaditya Saxena. In the video, the camera initially focuses on the infotainment screen inside his car, which displays a navigation map.

(Also read: '31 km took 2.5 hours': Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan flags Bengaluru's worsening traffic woes)

According to the screen, it would take him approximately 47 minutes to cover a distance of just 4.5 kilometres. The camera then pans towards the road, revealing a long line of vehicles moving slowly amid heavy congestion.

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{{^usCountry}} Saxena described the frustrating experience in the caption accompanying the video. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saxena described the frustrating experience in the caption accompanying the video. {{/usCountry}}

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“Bangalore traffic: An hour ago, it said I would reach in 45 minutes. An hour later, it is still saying the same thing,” the caption reads.

Watch the clip here:

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The post humorously captures the unpredictability of travelling through Bengaluru, where estimated arrival times can remain unchanged even after commuters have spent a considerable amount of time on the road.

Internet users relate to the experience

Shared two days ago, the video has received more than 77,000 views and prompted several reactions from social media users. Many people said the situation shown in the clip reflected their daily commuting experience in Bengaluru.

One user reacted with humour and wrote, “Lucky you! In Bangalore, it can sometimes take two hours to cover just 4.5 km.”

Another person said they had faced similar delays and commented, “Yes, I can totally relate to that.”

(Also read: Bengaluru founder takes 35 minutes for a 4 km journey, compares traffic acceptance to ‘Stockholm syndrome’)

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A third user described how traffic affects both their morning and evening commute. “I witness the same traffic every day during peak hours, whether I’m going to the office or heading home,” the person wrote.

Another viewer agreed with Saxena’s observation and said, “Yes, I completely agree with you.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)