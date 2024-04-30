5 incredible pics from tech billionaire Ankur Jain, former WWE star Erika Hammond’s wedding celebrations

Indian-origin tech billionaire Ankur Jain married former WWE star Erika Hammond in a lavish Egyptian wedding. Since he tied the knot, he has been taking to Instagram to share incredible pictures capturing different moments of his wedding celebrations. Tech billionaire Ankur Jain and former WWE star Erika Hammond tied the knot in Egypt. (Instagram/@ankurjain)

While some pictures show the founder and CEO of Bilt Rewards and Kairos, Jain, with his new bride and athlete Hammond, posing against the iconic backdrop of the pyramids, the other photos show the couple celebrating with their guests.

Here are five pictures that Ankur Jain and Erika Hammond shared on their individual Instagram pages. The photos the couple shared are part of the magazine coverage of their wedding celebrations.

1. This picture of the couple portraying smiles on their faces will leave you saying ‘Aww’:

The photo shows Ankur Jain with Erika Hammond. (Instagram/@harpersbazaararabia)

2. Check out this image of the wedding guests:

Guests at Ankur Jain and Erika Hammond’s wedding celebrations. (Instagram/@harpersbazaararabia)

3. This picture of Erika Hammond is all about wow:

Erika Hammond on stage during her wedding celebrations with Ankur Jain. (Instagram/@harpersbazaararabia)

4. In this image, the couple is seen walking hand-in-hand:

Newlyweds Erika Hammond and Ankur Jain. (Instagram/@people)

5. The groom kissing the bride against the backdrop of pyramids:

The image shows newlyweds Erika Hammond and Ankur Jain. (Instagram/@ankurjain)

Jain met Hammond when she was working as a fitness instructor at Rumble Boxing. The couple chose a non-traditional wedding ceremony without any cake, bridal party or bridesmaids.

The couple's stunning ceremony was graced by a star-studded guest list, including the likes of Robin Thicke, April Love Geary, Serena Kerrigan, and former Texas governor Rick Perry, among many others.

“We’re New Yorkers and there’s something so special about being in a completely different world environment,” Jain told People following their wedding. “So we decided, our wedding is about having a moment together to celebrate the new beginning, having a really special party with our friends somewhere where you’re in a different world,” he added. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” he said.

Their wedding day included a private viewing of the pyramids and Sphinx, followed by a Met Gala-inspired dinner.